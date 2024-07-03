Listen Live
Food & Drink

Fourth of July Tik Tok Recipes to Try

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Grilled chicken wings on a charcoal barbecue are typical of American cuisine

Source: photovs / Getty


It’s that time of the year again! With summer holidays comes summer cookouts, and July 4th is next up.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the America Revolution. (History)

While originally meant to be a celebration of Independence, this day has definitely evolved into being yet another reason to gather your favorite people and enjoy your favorite plates!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

According to AllRecipes.com, Betty Crocker gave this inside scoop on most-liked Fourth of July recipes in each state—yes, including yours:

Alabama: Chocolate Cupcakes

Alaska: Icebox Cake

Arizona: Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Arkansas: S’mores Cheesecake

California: Mini Vanilla Cupcakes

Colorado: Luscious Slush Punch

Connecticut: Chocolate Raspberry Chia Parfaits

Delaware: Raspberry Peach Crumble

District of Columbia: Buttermilk Biscuits

Florida: American Flag Cake

Georgia: Fruit “Cake”

Hawaii: S’mores Brownies

Idaho: Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake

Illinois: Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

Indiana: Berry Shortcakes

Iowa: Ginger Lemonade

Kansas: Barbecue Chicken

Kentucky: Buffalo Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing

Louisiana: Watermelon Cake

Maine: Potato Salad

Maryland: Parmesan Puff Pastry Stars

Massachusetts: Cake Pops

Michigan: Sweetheart Cupcakes

Minnesota: Strawberry Shortcake

Mississippi: Raspberry Lemonade

Missouri: White Chocolate Snack Mix

Montana: Berry Crumb Bars

Nebraska: S’mores Ice Cream Pie

Nevada: Berry Almond Pie

New Hampshire: S’mores in a Cup

New Jersey: Surprise Inside Independence Cake

New Mexico: Vanilla Cupcakes

New York: Jicama and Tropical Fruit Salad

North Carolina: Mixed Berry Compote

North Dakota: Rolled Sugar Cookies

Ohio: Red Velvet Cupcakes
Oklahoma: All-American Flag Cake

Oregon: Glazed Orange Spice Cookies

Pennsylvania: Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

Rhode Island: Summer Fruit Tart

South Carolina: Oat Cereal Bars

South Dakota: Fruit Pizza

Tennessee: S’mores Snack Mix

Texas: Grilled S’mores Ice Cream Sandwiches

Utah: Strawberry Graham Cracker Bites

Vermont: Mini No-Bake Cheesecakes

Virginia: Vanilla Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream

Washington: Chocolate-Peanut Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

West Virginia: S’mores Pie

Wisconsin: Easy S’mores Bars

 

Whether you’re on the on the grill, in the kitchen, or behind the bars, scroll for a few must-try Fourth of July Tik Tok recipes that will get your holiday cookout off to a great start!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Seven Monumental Fourth of July Moments

The Lingering Relevance Of Frederick Douglass’ ‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth of July?’ Speech

VIDEOS: 4th Of July Gone Wrong

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Fourth of July Tik Tok Recipes to Try appeared first on Black America Web.

Fourth of July Tik Tok Recipes to Try  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Viral Pasta Salad

2. Deviled Eggs

3. Grinder Sandwich Slider

4. Viral Potato Salad

5. Red, White & Blue No Bake Cheesecake

6. Red, White & Blue Jello Shots

7. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

reality star KeKe Jabbar from 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' 61 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Will Smith Brings The 2024 BET Awards To Church With “You Can Make It” Performance

The Walls Group
Entertainment

Ahjah Walls Of The Walls Group Gets Engaged!

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Lifestyle

Scriptures To Help You Bear the Fruit of the Spirit

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close