As we know God definitely has a sense of humor so throughout our lives, no matter the struggle or heartache, we know He’ll turn it around. Because we made it through whatever life has thrown in our way, we have to continue to enjoy! Laughter will always a great place to start in celebrating everyday! Scroll through the clips below for a few funny moments we can all relate to from things that happen at church, during pray or just random incidents that bring out the good tears!
He will yet fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy – Job 8:21
Funny Moments All Believers Can Relate To was originally published on praisedc.com