CLOSE
Gladys Knight , Patti LaBelle
HomePhotos

Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ Battle In The Books, Twitter Reacts Favorably

Posted September 14, 2020

Gladys Knight x Patti LaBelle x VERZUZ

Source: Screenshot / Instagram

When it was announced that Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle would be facing off in the next VERZUZ battle, fans of all ages rejoiced at the potential for greatness. The moment did not disappoint, as the legendary vocalists were in top form and sealed the deal with a surprise guest that took things over the top.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

With both ladies looking dashing and comfortable all at once, the event took place on stage at The Filmore venue in Philadelphia, Pa. Sitting in comfy lounge chairs, the gorgeous grandmoms chatted about their children, grandchildren, and other tidbits such as cooking recipes and the like. It wasn’t unlike watching two old friends catch up and reminisce.

However, when it came time to sing, LaBelle was ready to make this more than a lovefest. However, Knight came prepared too and it goes without saying that a tour with these two would be a dream come true.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LaBelle shined with songs like “New Attitude,” and “You Are My Friend,” while Knight showed out with “Neither One Of Us,” and “If I Were Your Woman” as well.

Of course, Patti wouldn’t be Patti if she didn’t kick off her shoes, and she even got really into the spirit of the show when her song “Feels Like Another One” played and Big Daddy Kane’s feature verse played. Other highlights included LaBelle proudly admitting she still has a flip phone and Knight too also stood up to belt out those honeyed vocals.

At the end of the set, Dionne Warwick joined the ladies for an emotionally-driving performance of “That’s What Friends Are For” which had some folks on Instagram Live ready to reach out to their besties. In all, it was not unlike the joyous affair that was Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu.

Across Twitter, the reactions have been ongoing since the ending of the VERZUZ stream, and we’ve got them listed out below.

Photo: Instagram/Apple TV

Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ Battle In The Books, Twitter Reacts Favorably  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close