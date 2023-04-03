Local

Here’s A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area

Published on April 3, 2023

good Friday holy week yellow background

Source: Carol Yepes / Getty

It’s Holy Week and it’s time to start preparing for the 2023 Resurrection Weekend.

If you are looking for a place to worship this Good Friday, look no further because we have you covered.

Below is a list of Good Friday Services in Greater Baltimore.

1. New Psalmist Baptist Church

Located at 620 Marian Drive. 

 

2. New Shiloh Baptist Church

Located at 2100 N. Monroe Street

3. Morning Star Baptist Church

4. Bethel AME Church

Located at 1300 Druid Hill Ave.

5. Empowerment Temple

Located at 4217 Primrose Ave. 

