Listen Live
National

Gospel Christmas Songs You Need This Holiday Season

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Macy's Atlanta Great Tree Lighting

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Gospel Christmas  songs can change the tenure in your house and make your children be a little less bored with singing carols. Try adding this list of gospel Christmas favorites to your Christmas playlist!

Also See: 10 Classic Christmas Songs That Should Be On Your Gospel Playlist

Also See: 5 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Christmas Season

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Gospel Christmas Songs You Need This Holiday Season  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Yolanda Adams – It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

2. Mandisa – Christmas Bell Medley

3. Israel & New Breed – Everybody Knows

4. CeCe Winans – Do You Hear What I Hear?

5. Darwin Hobbs – The Little Drummer Boy

6. Kurt Carr – Hoy, Holy, Holy

7. Away in a Manger – Angie Winans with Bishop T D Jakes

8. Shirley Caesar – What Child is This

9. Bebe and CeCe Winans – For Unto Us (A Child is Born)

10. Donnie McClurkin – Angus Dei

11. Fred Hammond – His Name is Jesus

12. The Clark Sisters – Hark the Herald Angels Sing

13. Aaron Neville – Mary’s Boy Child

14. Stevie Wonder- Ave Maria

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close