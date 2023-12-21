Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel Christmas songs can change the tenure in your house and make your children be a little less bored with singing carols. Try adding this list of gospel Christmas favorites to your Christmas playlist!

Gospel Christmas Songs You Need This Holiday Season was originally published on praisedc.com