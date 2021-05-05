Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The face of Christian music is always changing and it’s a change we welcome. Not only has traditional gospel music evolved, but the hip-hop genre of it did, too.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

There was a time when gospel rappers were frowned upon, but consumers’ horizons have opened up and the variety of artists and music keep flowing. Literally!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From Wande to Parris Chariz, to newcomers like Hulvey, below is a look at 7 gospel rappers you should be following.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

7 Gospel Rappers You Should Be Following was originally published on getuperica.com