Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Named Greatest Album Of All-Time” By Rolling Stone

Posted September 22, 2020

Soul Singer At The Royal Albert Hall

Source: David Corio / Getty

As the world turns and music is created, people will always debate which album is the greatest of all time. Rolling Stone Magazine continues the conversation with their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time with Marvin Gaye‘s magnum opus “What’s Going On,” taking the number 1 spot. The album, led by the songs “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” and the title track is described as one of Gaye’s “most spectacular vocal performances” in his illustrious career.

The popular music magazine worked with more than 300 artists including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, H.E.R and more plus producers, critics, and music-industry figures to create the list,.

Check out the top ten below!

1. Marvin Gaye “What’s Going On”

What’s Going On is the eleventh studio album by singer, songwriter, and producer Marvin Gaye. It was released on May 21, 1971

2. Beach Boys “Pet Sounds”

Pet Sounds is the 11th studio album by the Rock band the Beach Boys, released May 16, 1966

3. Joni Mitchell “Blue”

Blue is the fourth studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

4. Stevie Wonder “Songs In The Key Of Life”

Songs in the Key of Life is the eighteenth album by singer, songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder. 

5. The Beatles “Abbey Road”

Abbey Road is the eleventh studio album by the English rock band the Beatles, released on September 26, 1969 

6. Nirvana “Nevermind”

Nevermind is the second studio album by American rock band Nirvana, released on September 24, 1991

7. Fleetwood Mac, ‘Rumours’

Rumours is the eleventh studio album by British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, released on February 4, 1977 

8. Prince and the Revolution, ‘Purple Rain’

Purple Rain is the sixth studio album by American recording artist Prince, released on June 25, 1984

9. Bob Dylan, ‘Blood on the Tracks’

Blood on the Tracks is the fifteenth studio album by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, released on January 20, 1975

10. Lauryn Hill, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the debut solo album by American singer and rapper Lauryn Hill. It was released on August 25, 1998,

