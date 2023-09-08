Hurricane Lee Rapidly Intensifies: Will The East Coast be Impacted?

Hurricane Lee has rapidly intensified and grabbed the attention of forecasters and social media this week as the storm moves west across the Atlantic.
Although looking at the map shows a major hurricane with a forecast path pointed directly at the East Coast of the United States, as of Thursday night on Sept. 8, that scenario isn’t as likely but meteorologists are keeping close watch.
At this time, here’s what we know about the hurricane.
1. What is Lee’s Current location and Path?
As of about 11 a.m. on Friday, Hurricane Lee was about 565 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, which are in the northeastern Caribbean, and the storm was moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour. Its maximum sustained winds of 155 m.p.h. make it a Category 4 storm. This is the first Category 4 of the 2023 hurricane season.
2. Will Hurricane Lee Impact The East Coast?
At this time, Hurricane Lee currently does not threaten any land, and there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, according to the hurricane center, dangerous surf conditions generated by the storm are expected to affect parts of the Caribbean on Friday and most of the U.S. East Coast starting Sunday.
3. How Likely Is Hurricane Lee To Hit U.S. East Coast?
According to meteorologists, there is some chance, but it is currently not the likely outcome. Additionally, it might also hit Canada or stay farther east and move across Bermuda.
4. How Big Will The Storm Get?
According to the Hurricane Center, Lee intensified rapidly on Thursday, with its wind speeds doubling from 80 to 160 m.p.h and it is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.
5. When Will The U.S. East Coast Know More?
By this weekend, forecasters should be getting a better idea of the forecast path for Lee.