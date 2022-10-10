CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
If you think part 1 wasn’t enough, PJ Morton is bringing together some of music’s greatest voices again for “The Better Benediction Part 2“. In April, the award-winning musician released his critically acclaimed album “Watch The Sun” featuring “The Better Benediction Part 1” with Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel ‘MusiqCity’ Walls.
Listen To “The Better Benediction” Part 1 Below
This time, the ladies will be joining Morton. They include these amazing voices:
- Lisa Knowles-Smith
- Le’Andria Johnson
- Keke Wyatt
- Kierra Sheard
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sign up for our newsletter:
Morton made the announcement on social media with a beautiful photo featuring the powerful voices.
If part one with the fellas indicates what we can expect, we are in for a treat!
Listen To “The Better Benediction Part 1 Below
CHECK OUT MORE
RELATED: PJ Morton Protégé JoJo Martin Drops “Never Left Me Alone”
RELATED: PJ Morton Releases ‘The Making of “Gospel According To PJ”’ Documentary Trailer [VIDEO]
LISTEN TO MORE BELOW
It’s The Ladies Turn! PJ Morton Announces ‘The Better Benediction Part 2″ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com