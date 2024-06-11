Listen Live
Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Published on June 11, 2024

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore

Source: Courtesy of Baltimore City’s Mayor’s Office / Mayor’s Office


Next weekend we’re back at Druid Hill Park for the 47th Annual AFRAM celebration!

You know when we celebrate here in #Baltimore, we celebrate big. Keep scrolling to see who will be gracing the stage on June 22nd and June 23rd as we celebrate Black Excellence this Juneteenth!

The post Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM! appeared first on 92 Q.

1. Crystal Waters

Crystal Waters Source:Mayor's Office

2. October London

October London Source:Mayor's Office

3. Freeway

Freeway Source:Mayor's Office

4. Mya

Mya Source:Mayor's Office

5. Young Gunz

Young Gunz Source:Mayor's Office

6. Pheelz

Pheelz Source:Mayor's Office

7. Peedi Peedi

Peedi Peedi Source:Mayor's Office

8. Karen Clark-Sheard

Karen Clark-Sheard Source:Mayor's Office

9. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes Source:Mayor's Office

10. Alex Isley

Alex Isley Source:Mayor's Office

11. Big Daddy Kane

Big Daddy Kane Source:Mayor's Office

12. Morris Day

Morris Day Source:Mayor's Office
