Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

Happy Juneteenth weekend to all of my black brothers and sisters.
If you don’t know, June 19 or Juneteenth, is Freedom Day. Juneteenth commemorates the Emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy in 1865.
It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.
In honor of the holiday weekend, here’s a playlist that celebrates your beautiful blackness, magic, and melanin!
1. Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid –
2. Family Reunion – The O’Jays
3. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly
4. Shea Butter Baby – Ari Lennox & J. Cole
5. Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown) – Remy Ma ft. Chris Brown
6. Black Parade – Beyonce
9. Hate On Me – Jill Scott
10. Keep Ya Head Up – 2Pac
11. Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monáe Feat. Erykah Badu
12. Black Woman – Emanuel
13. Black Woman – Vybz Kartel
14. Drogba (Joanna) – Afro B
15. Hold You (Hold Yuh) – Gyptian
16. No Letting Go – Wayne Wonder
17. Crooked Smile – J. Cole
18. Just Fine – Mary J. Blige
19. Lovely Day – Bill Withers
20. I’m Every Woman – Whitney Houston
21. Solange – Cranes In The Sky
23. Aston Martin Music – Rick Ross Feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele
24. Brown Skin – India.Arie
25. Kendrick Lamar – Alright
28. Bag Lady – Erykah Badu
29. Blackberry Molasses – Mista
30. Strength Courage & Wisdom – India.Arie