CLOSE
007 , Lashana Lynch
HomePhotos

Black Twitter Is Hyped That Lashana Lynch Will Be The Next 007!

Posted July 14, 2019

"Bond 25" Film Launch at GoldenEye, Jamaica

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

First it was a Black Arial, now it looks like 007 is next!

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the upcoming Bond 25 film claims that Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch will be tapped as the newest 007, the first Black and female actress to do so in the film’s 57-year franchise.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M [played by Ralph Fiennes] says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is Black, beautiful, and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman,” says the source.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The source added, “Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning.”

That, and from now own the phrase, “Bond girls” is forbidden and will be replaced with “Bond women.”

Now, there seems to be a little confusion on the Internet, but be clear: Lynch is NOT the new Bond. Most likely, James Bond will always be a man (and will probably always be white.)

But that’s OK, because what this means is that this beautiful dark skinned BLACK WOMAN will most likely be the face of the franchise for the future.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Here’s hoping!

Meanwhile, Black Twitter was on fire when the news hit! Here’s what they had to say:

Black Twitter Is Hyped That Lashana Lynch Will Be The Next 007! was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close