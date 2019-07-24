CLOSE
Lela Rochon
HomePhotos

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post

Posted July 24, 2019

Lela Rochon Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he’s never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name.

Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn’s Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy.

We’re going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she’s stunning now! Check her out through the years:

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

1. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

2. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

3. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

4. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

5. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

6. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

7. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

8. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

9. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

10. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

11. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

12. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

13. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

14. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

15. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

16. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

17. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

18.

19. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

20. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

21. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

22. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty

23. Lela Rochon

Lela Rochon Source:Getty
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close