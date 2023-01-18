Praise Featured Video CLOSE

History has been made in Maryland as Governor Wes Moore has officially been sworn into office as the state’s first Black Governor.

His the third elected Black Governor in United States history.

RELATED: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor

Crowds of people made their way to Annapolis to be a part of this historic moment. Before our newly elected Governor took his oath, he dropped by 92Q’s morning show, The AM Clique, to share what this moment meant for him and his family.

RELATED: Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore Talks About Historic Inauguration Day With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]

The internet has also been celebrating this moment and expressing their thoughts and feelings on this historic occasion!

Check out some of the social media’s reactions below and be sure to share your opinions with us as well!

The post Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS] appeared first on 92 Q.

Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS] was originally published on 92q.com