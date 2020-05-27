CLOSE
Meet The Cutest & Most Stylish Melanated Family On The ‘Gram!

Posted May 27, 2020

If there has been anything that has helped get me through the pandemic, it’s been social media and #BlackGirlMagic! From Zhuri James to Blue Ivy to Zaya Wade to every last little TikTok and IG challenge seeing them carefree is bringing so much joy into my life.

And that joy keeps coming: meet Knixia and Knaomi Smith.

It as a video the duo singing Ari Lennox’s “Brown Sugar Baby” that caught my eye. In it, these perfectly melanated sisters with their adorable Bantu knots, matching nude-colored sweatsuits and Yeezy slides were giving me life.

They are the cutest!

 

Now, be clear: the entire family is the best thing ever! Kee’Undra and Nick Smith, along with their 1-year-old son is always joining in the coordinating fun. Here’s the whole family rocking their neutral sweatshirts, cocoa butter faces and big smiles.

 

 

In addition to being a fashion queen, Kee’Undra is the CEO and founder of Knourish, a company that focuses on hair products and accessories, like these:

#BlackGirlMagic barrettes

 

Mini Crowns

 

Hair Growth Oil

 

Love it! We stan a queen with a dream and a mission.

Take a look below at more pictures of the Smiths slaying…and don’t forget to follow the girls on IG at @knixandkna.

