HomePhotos

Newly Added Black Panther Sequel Cast Member Michaela Coel Is Absolutely Radiant [Gallery]

Posted July 22, 2021

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

British actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel is making her rounds throughout Hollywood. Coel is the latest actress to be casted in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. This is Marvel’s top-grossing film franchise, so it is a huge deal that she joins the rest of the heavy hitters in the film.

Variety reports that Coel is currently filming at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began last month. She joins an ensemble cast including Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. Coel’s character in Wakanda Forever has not been revealed yet. The script has been reworked following Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate passing from colon cancer last year. The film is set to debut next July.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Michaela Coel is most known for her HBO series I May Destroy You, which did not get the critical acclaim it deserved early on. This year the HBO show has been nominated for four Emmys. Previously Coel lent her talents to British Netflix comedy Chewing Gum, which can now be viewed on HBO Max. She has also appeared in the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror, and British drama series Top Boy.

The gifted actress is making her presence known in Hollywood racking up even more roles on award-winning shows. Aside from her talents, she slays in the most regal way. The gorgeous entertainer is making sure she takes up space in entertainment, and there is plenty of room for her to shine. It is simply beautiful to see Coel get her flowers and blossom into the all-star entertainer she is.

Take a look at the photos that show a radiant Michaela Coel walking in her light.

Newly Added Black Panther Sequel Cast Member Michaela Coel Is Absolutely Radiant [Gallery]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Wakanda Forever

Source:michaelacoelweb

2. Personality Photo

Source:michaelacoelweb

3. A Writer In Her Natural Element

Source:michaelacoel

4. Heads High

Source:michaelacoelweb

5. Fashion

Source:micahelacoelweb

6. Queen Tings

Source:micahelacoelweb

7. Shine Bright

Source:micahelacoelweb

8. It’s The Happiness For Us

Source:micahelacoelweb

9. Women of the Year

Source:micahelacoelweb

10. Do YOU Queen

Source:micahelacoelweb
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close