HomePhotos

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Moonfall’ World Premiere

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Red (or in this case, black) carpet fashion is back in full swing for 2022 as some of our favorite celebrities stepped out earlier this week for the world premiere of Moonfall. Among those who turned heads was the film’s star Halle Berry along with the beautiful Kelly Rowland and many others who not only showed up for the exclusive Hollywood premiere but showed out in their best looks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Moonfall will tell the story of two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist who attempt to discover the secrets of the moon and work to prevent a catastrophic event for Earth. Hitting theaters on February 4th, the film stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson and is said to be one of the most expensive independently produced films of all time.

While we await the film’s highly anticipated release, let’s look at some of our favorite looks from Monday’s big black-carper premiere event!

Don’t miss…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin At The 73rd Emmy Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Show Stopping Looks From The American Music Awards Red Carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Moonfall’ World Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland looked absolutely stunning at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Moonfall” in this gorgeous, cut-out black polka-dotted Kalamanovich gown and a round gold clutch. 

2. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

As the star of “Moonfall,” Halle Berry also turned heads on Monday night in this black cut-out Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini mini dress with a plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves. She wore her hair in a messy updo as wispy bangs framed her face. 

3. Taja V. Simpson

Taja V. Simpson Source:Getty

Taja V. Simpson looked royal in this purple, curve-hugging gown that featured a cold shoulder, sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with black pumps. 

4. Eme Ikwuakor

Eme Ikwuakor Source:Getty

Eme Ikwuakor looked dapper in this all-black tux as he showed off his regal style on the black carpet of the big event. 

Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close