Social media is weighing in after a Baltimore Police fatally shot Tyree Moorehead who was wielding a knife in West Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison, Moorehead was the creator of the city’s “no shoot zones,” a message he would spray paint across the City of Baltimore.

Reports state that Moorehead had been holding the knife while assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison said an officer was sent to the intersection to investigate the report. On the scene, he located a man armed with a knife, holding a woman at knifepoint.

The officer shouted a warning at the man before shots were fired, according to Commissioner Harrison. Moorehead was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Moorehead was previously shot back in August and survived his injuries.

Social media is also weigh in on the actions leading up to the event and if the shooting was justified.

Check out some of the reactions below and share your thoughts with us.

The post ‘No Shoot Zone’ Activist, Tyree Moorehead, Fatally Shot By Baltimore Police [Social Media Reactions] appeared first on 92 Q.

