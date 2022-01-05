Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022.

Atlanta’s new mayor Andre Dickens was sworn in Monday, Jan 3, 2022, at his alma mater Georgia Tech. Dickens became the city’s 61st mayor. Former mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms and Shirley C. Franklin spoke and congratulated Dickens, as well as the new Atlanta City Council members.

Mayor Dickens faces many challenges ahead but says he is ready to take them head-on. “Each mayor had their burden and mine is to bring us together to form a safe the thriving city,” Dickson said during his inauguration speech.

Dickens, who beat Felicia Moore in a runoff election in November, looks to make public safety his top priority. He already has plans to beef up the lighting around Atlanta to make the city safer.

47-year-old Dickens has already pledged to add 250 police to the Atlanta Police Department in his first year in office. His plan called “SAFE Streets Atlanta,” will target violent gang leaders and create a task force that will tackle gun trafficking. The addition of more officers will also come with training every APD employee in racial sensitivity and de-escalation technique.

Dickens also plans to increase affordable housing, improve Atlanta’s failing infrastructure and give residents the tools to help them qualify for high-paying jobs.

During the inauguration, he denounced the Buckhead City movement saying, ”We don’t need separate cities. We must be one city with one bright future.”

Dickens is an Atlanta native who earned an engineering degree at Georgia Tech. He then earned his master’s degree in public administration at Georgia State University.

Before his time in politics, Dickens worked for TechBridge, a nonprofit that tries to use technology to aid other charitable groups.

Now Dickens looks to write a new chapter for the city of Atlanta. Young, energetic, and ready for change, his vision is demanding but clear. Now Atlanta just needs action and hopefully, Dickens will bring it.

Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

