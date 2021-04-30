6 Essential NYX Cosmetics Products You Need For A Perfect Spring Beat

From MUA’s to the everyday beauty lover, we all have our own tips and tricks for creating a flawless beauty beat. It’s true that the adding primer, foundation, highlighter and blush is almost always a part of the equation, but there are different products you need to get the beauty beat you desire.
Heavy makeup products may pique your interest when it comes to achieving full coverage, but it’s not the best option. While dry skin is not much of a worry with warmer weather since it naturally increases the oil production in your skin, heavy makeup can counteract and make dry skin a reality. Not to mention, you’ll run the risk of sporting a thick or cakey beat. Hence why it’s always important to opt for lightweight products to keep your skin in proper shape and achieve a breathable, natural look.
That’s where NYX Cosmetics comes in. Not only does the budget-friendly beauty giant offer a ton of spring-approved products, you can also find picks that play well with melanin-rich skin. From a moisturizing primer with SPF for the maximum level of sun protection to illuminators that allow your melanin-rich skin to sparkle in and out of the sun, NYX Cosmetics won’t steer you wrong.
With that said, it’s time to revamp your spring makeup collection! Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise through six NYX Cosmetics products that are a must for a head-turning beat.
1. Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Cannabis SPF 30 PrimerSource:Nyx Cosmetics
Whether you’re a makeup novice or veteran, everyone knows that primer is a must for a long-lasting beat. And the Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Cannabis SPF 30 Primer ($17.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) will tip the scale when you weigh your options. It’s formulated with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil that helps to provide skin with soothing hydration from day to night and protects from harmful UVA and UVB sun rays.
2. Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop FoundationSource:Nyx Cosmetics
Say hello to buildable, lightweight coverage! The Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation ($14.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) is a lightweight formula gives skin a natural, healthy-looking finish with every use. This number also works double duty to hydrate and minimize the look of any imperfections. And thanks to its dropper applicator, you won’t have to worry about using too much product.
3. Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Hue ShifterSource:Nyx Cosmetics
Foundations are typically designed to complement your skin tone and undertones. However, if you’re working with a unique golden or red undertone, it can be hard to find the right product for you. Look no further than the Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Hue Shifter ($14.00, Nyxcosmetics.com). This innovative find allows you to customize your foundation to create your perfect shade match. Just a drop or two is all you need to get the ball rolling.
4. Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Luminous Cheek SerumSource:Nyx Cosmetics
Everyone loves skincare-makeup hybrid products! You’ll get the nourishment and coverage you need to perfect your beauty look. And that’s why the Nyx Cosmetics Bare With Me Luminous Cheek Serum ($10.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) is on its way to becoming a fan-favorite. This first-of-its-kind cheek serum provides skin with a beautiful, luminous bronze that lasts. It’s available in three buildable shades: Terracota Bronze, Peach Bronze, and Tan Bronze to suit all skin tones.
5. Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation IlluminatorSource:Nyx Cosmetics
Prepare to glow like a disco ball! Illuminators have become a must-have for spring makeup since it allows you to achieve all-over luminosity instead of concentrating on specific areas. The Nyx Cosmetics Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Illuminator ($14.00, Nyxcosmetics.com) boasts a lightweight, buildable formula that has reflective pearls that makes your skin look like it’s glowing from the inside out. Mix it in your foundation, wear it alone, or wear it on top of your makeup.
6. Nyx Cosmetics This Is Milky GlossSource:Nyx Cosmetics
The Nyx Cosmetics This Is Milky Gloss ($8.50, Nyxcosmetics.com) is where hydration and shine meet. This super-moisturizing lip gloss is infused with vegan milk and provides 12 hours of shine and a vanilla milkshake scent. It comes in eight milky shades: “Fo Moo” (light blue), “Cherry Skimmed” (rouge pink), “Lilac Splash” (soft purple), “Milk It Pink” (classic pink), “Moo-Dy Peach” (peachy-watermelon hybrid), “Milk N Hunny” (pale orange), “Cookies N Milk (milk chocolate brown), and Milk The Coco (walnut brown).