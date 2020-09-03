CLOSE
pastor john gray
HomePhotos

Relentless Church Leader John Gray Apologizes Again For Cheating, Says He’s Seeking Guidance

Posted September 3, 2020

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

John Gray, the lead pastor for Relentless Church in South Carolina, has made the news recently for stepping out on his wife, Aventer, and in the most reckless fashion ever. In a recent sermon, Gray apologized to his wife and church partner, but some might think it fell short considering the accusations of infidelity that continue to dog the marriage after past incidents.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

As reported by local outlet Greenville News, Gray preached this past Sunday to Relentless Church viewers via a virtual sermon, expressing some manner of remorse for falling short on his promise to Mrs. Gray and letting down the parishioners who support him.

In a typically produced manner typical of modern sermons, Gray opened with a Bible verse and then spoke to the Relentless Chuch members who expected more of him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I’m sorry for the areas of my life that I left unattended, that I was apathetic about, the areas where I have treated the calling of God, the grace of God, and the hand of God casually in my life,” Gray earnestly expressed as a musician plays a score behind him.

He continued with, “For every area and behavior that has dishonored the holiness of God, I want to tell you, I’m sorry. There have been a number of things and blogs, some of them accurate, some of it not. But all of it, [is] my responsibility. I apologize for putting the name of God in harm’s way.”

He later gives a direct apology to his wife.

“Aventer, I am sorry for the pain I have caused you, and my prayer is that the life I live from this moment will be one worthy of the love that you extended that our family receives from. I am grateful for you and our children,” Gray shared.

With a story as explosive as Pastor Gray’s, it didn’t take much to stoke the anger and fire from social media, which has been picking apart his private life but that’s to be expected for a person of fame and his given profession in light of the allegations that have surfaced.

We’ve gathered some of the responses we could find on Twitter, some of which are calling out the hypocrisy, and we’ve also shared the full video of the Sunday sermon for viewing. Hopefully, this is the final fall for Gray and he can repair the broken bonds with his family first and foremost, and then attend to his church body.

Photo: Getty

Relentless Church Leader John Gray Apologizes Again For Cheating, Says He’s Seeking Guidance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close