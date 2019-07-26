CLOSE
Porsha Wiliiams
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love Your New Body No Matter What Stage You Are In’

Posted July 26, 2019

Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo 2019

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The prominence of social media has become the leading dictator of beauty standards. One of those standards is the “snapback body,” which promotes unattainable body standards among the everyday woman. Porsha Williams recently gave birth to a baby girl Pilar Jr. and despite, the pressure to snap back, says she’s taking her time losing the baby weight she put on during pregnancy.

“I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size. I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one!” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram update.

Porsha admitted she recently starting paying closer attention to her health by drinking water and eating healthier and noticed a difference in her body. And encourages other women to love their bodies.

“To all the new mommies out there love your new body no matter what stage you are in because you are a warrior and have accomplished a true miracle by creating new life !!”

Sooo I have def been taking my time when it comes to loosing my baby weight! I’m big on enjoying every step of this experience and I didn’t want to cloud it with worrying about my size. I have thoroughly been enjoying motherhood and making Pj priority number one! However lately I’ve decided to start eating healthy and drinking a gang of water and I actually can see some early changes in my body. I really don’t believe in the snap back thing for me too much or put pressure on myself… I’m just celebrating me starting to FEEL like myself again after childbirth. I still don’t think I’m ready to start working out so I’ll probably wait another month to get in gym so for now it’s just portion control and good food choices. To all the new mommies out there love your new body no matter what stage you are in because you are a warrior and have accomplished a true miracle by creating new life !! 💋 Ps: Yes I still have a FUPA and I love it!! #MommyNote #CSectionMommy #4MonthsPostPartum

Porsha may not think she’s snapped back, but she looks amazing to us! Check out more of her postpartum.

Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love Your New Body No Matter What Stage You Are In’ was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

Mommas on the loose 🔥 @shameamorton

🔥 @gonakedhair been holding me down!! 🔥

🔥🌻💃🏾 #ItIsWhatItIs #GirlTime

