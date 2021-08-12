When a musician dies before his or her time, the art they leave behind can keep their legacy going on for many decades after they’ve passed on.
The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation understands that fact immensely, and as a result have decided to posthumously honor 21 late soul legends at its upcoming online-only induction ceremony.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Here’s some more info on the upcoming ceremony and what it means for the month of August moving forward, via SoulTracks:
“The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has also announced that the month of August will be the permanent month to host the induction ceremonies going forward. The board of directors for the foundation has also chosen the month of August to be R&B Music Month, which has started this August 2021, to honor the music and legends of R&B. The live ceremony will resume in 2022.”
The live induction will in fact be replaced by a digital ceremony due to the current state of the world’s global battle with coronavirus, with R&B Hall Of Fame founder & CEO LaMont Robinson stating, “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for the Class of 2021 Inductees, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame will replace the live annual induction ceremony with an special online salute posthumously honoring 21 R&B Music Icons, on its official website @ www.rbhof.com.”
It’s always great to see the soul pioneers who laid down the foundation being honored in any way, so the recognition literally feels like music to our ears!
Take a look at the music legends that will be posthumously honored at this year’s R&B Hall of Fame virtual ceremony, including singers like Luther Vandross and Barry White, emcees like James Brown affiliate Danny Ray, songwriters like Norman Whitfield, radio personalities like Harold Leonard and a handful of others:
These 21 Deceased Soul Icons Will Be Inducted Into The R&B Hall of Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Dewey Phillips (Radio Personality)
May 13, 1926 – September 28, 1968
2. Donna Summer
December 31, 1948 – May 17, 2012
3. Johnny “Guitar” Watson
February 3, 1935 – May 17, 1996
4. Little Walter
May 1, 1930 – February 15, 1968
5. Big Joe Turner
May 18, 1911 – November 24, 1985
6. Donny Hathaway
October 1, 1945 – January 13, 1979
7. Dobie Gray
July 26, 1940 – December 6, 2011
8. Nina Simone
February 21, 1933 – April 21, 2003
9. Lou Rawls
December 1, 1933 – January 6, 2006
10. John Lee Hooker
August 22, 1917 – June 21, 2001
11. Danny Ray MC
March 22, 1935 – Feb 2, 2021
12. Norman Whitfield
May 12, 1940 – September 16, 2008
13. Percy Sledge
November 25, 1940 – April 14, 2015
14. Billy Stewart
March 24, 1937 – January 17, 1970
15. Teddy Pendergrass
March 26, 1950 – January 13, 2010
16. Ben E. King
September 28, 1938 – April 30, 2015
17. Bobby “Blue” Bland
January 27, 1930 – June 23, 2013
18. Barry White
September 12, 1944 – July 4, 2003
19. Natalie Cole
February 6, 1950 – December 31, 2015
20. Luther Vandross
April 20, 1951 – July 1, 2005