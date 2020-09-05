CLOSE
Donald Trump
HomePhotos

President Trump Orders End To Fed Funding Of Racial Sensitivity Trainings, Twitter Spots White Power Jig

Posted September 5, 2020

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Donald Trump has once more used the power of his office to make a radical change to standing policies, but this latest move has undertones of dictator-like control. The former business mogul has ordered an end to federal funding for antiracism training, calling the instruction of “critical race theory” and “white privilege” as anti-American.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CNN reported Friday (Sept. 4) on a White House memo that went wide explaining the elimination of federal agencies holding racial sensitivity training, declaring within that the training sessions are “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote the following:

It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date “training” government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda. For example, according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” or where they are required to say that they “benefit from racism.”

According to press reports, in some cases these training have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.

The memo goes on to cite that the training sessions “not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce.”

Sounds a lot like the president’s administration’s entire legacy, which as we should artfully note was sparked via division and “Make American Great Again” Trumpism.

As it stands, Twitter is sniffing the jig while some on the right are applauding this wholly “American” stance to do away with all that progressive mumbo-jumbo despite all the evidence pointing to the other end. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

President Trump Orders End To Fed Funding Of Racial Sensitivity Trainings, Twitter Spots White Power Jig  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Give him a wittle pat on the head.

12.

Check out Mr. Soldier of Righteousness here.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close