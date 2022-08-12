Remembering Charlottesville: A Look Back At The Deadly ‘Unite The Right’ Rally [PHOTOS]

It’s been five years since racism and white supremacy took center stage in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the “Unite The Right” rally ended in violence and death but much hasn’t changed. America still has a white nationalist problem and it only seems to be getting worse.
On August 12, alt-right, neo-Nazi, and far-right militia hate groups traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia to protest the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue which stood in the city for almost a century.
The white nationalist protest was met by counter-protestors who opposed the rallies’ racist intentions. The incident turned extremely violent, prompting Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency, but by then it was too late.
Self-identified white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a sea of protestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring more than 30 others.
Fields was arrested, charged, and eventually convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, as well as other crimes. He also pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crimes in order to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 419 years.
With so much tragedy coming from the “Unite The Right” rally in 2017 you would think folks would have learned a lesson about how deadly hate can be, but I guess that was wishful thinking. Since Charlottesville, racist white supremacists have been emboldened and the attacks have only worsened.
According to VOA, there was a double-digit spike in hate crimes last year, and those numbers are continuing to rise in 2022.
In May, 18-year-old Payton Gendron drove hours from his hometown in upstate New York before using an assault rifle to kill 10 Black people and injuring several others in a Buffalo supermarket. His motive was ‘the great replacement theory,’ an ideology many of the racist Charlottesville protestors also subscribed to.
Sometimes you have to look to the past to see where you are headed. Charlottesville is a reminder that the fight to rid this country of its racist ways is far from over.
Check out some of the photos from the deadly Charlottesville riot below and never forget the pain from that day. Never forget the loss of innocent life.
1. Unite the Right protestSource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: Clashes at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, August 12, 2017. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
2. Unite the Right rallySource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: Clashes between white supremacist groups and counter protestors during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, August 12, 2017.
3. Photos from a KKK rally in Charlottesville, VASource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – AUGUST 12: Protesters and counter-protesters clash during a Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
4. Unite the Right rallySource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: Black Lives Matter counter protestors at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, August 12, 2017.
5. Men are seen sitting on the ground during the State of Emergency.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – 2017/08/12: A member of the white supremacist and a protester are seen fighting.
6. Men are seen sitting on the ground during the State of Emergency.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – 2017/08/12: Men are seen sitting on the ground during the State of Emergency.
7. A young woman is surrounded by the rescue team.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – 2017/08/12: A young woman is surrounded by the rescue team, she appears to be injured.
8. A white supremacist man is seen holding a long pipe.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – 2017/08/12: A white supremacist man is seen holding a long pipe during the State of Emergency.
9. A woman appears to be injured during the State of Emergency.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – 2017/08/12: A woman appears to be injured during the State of Emergency.
10. A member of the white supremacist and a protester are seen fighting.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – 2017/08/12: A member of the white supremacist and a protester are seen fighting.
11. Army forces are seen on guard during the State of Emergency.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – 2017/08/12: Army forces are seen on guard during the State of Emergency.
12. Photos from a KKK rally in Charlottesville, VASource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – AUGUST 12: A medic assists a woman who was hit with pepper spray at the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
13. Photos from a KKK rally in Charlottesville, VASource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – AUGUST 12: Protesters and counter-protesters clash during a Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
14. Torch march of white nationalistsSource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: A group calling themselves The Militia, arrive to "keep the peace" outside the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville,Virginia, August 12, 2017.(Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
15. Torch march of white nationalistsSource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: White supremacist groups and counter protestors argue while a member of "The Militia" keeps the peace outside the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2017. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
16. Unite the Right rallySource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: Tensions between white supremacists and counter protestors at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, August 12, 2017. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
17. Torch march of white nationalistsSource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: White supremacists in Emancipation Park prior to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville,Virginia, August 12, 2017.(Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
18. Torch march of white nationalistsSource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA-AUG12: White supremacist groups rally in Emancipation Park during the Unite the Right Rally, August 12, 2017. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
19. Memorial for Heather Heyer who was killed.Source:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – August 18: Memorial for Heather Heyer who was killed. On August 12, 2017, a car was deliberately driven into a crowd of people who had been peacefully protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one and injuring 28. The driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., had driven from Ohio to attend the rally.
20. Bill Tompkins Heather Heyer ArchiveSource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – August 18: Memorial for Heather Heyer who was killed. On August 12, 2017, a car was deliberately driven into a crowd of people who had been peacefully protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one and injuring 28. The driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., had driven from Ohio to attend the rally.
21. Charlottesville Holds Town Hall To Update Community On City’s Recovery Efforts In Wake Of Death After Alt Right RallySource:Getty
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – AUGUST 27: The statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in the center of Justice Park is shrouded in black plastic August 27, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The city council decided to drape the Jackson statue and another one of Gen. Robert E. Lee in black as a memorial to resident Heather Heyer who was killed while protesting August 12 against the "Unite the Right" white supremacist rally. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)