Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Paul Reubens, popularly known as Pee-wee Herman, passed away last night after a private battle with cancer. He was 70.

From Newman’s official Instagram account:

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.”

RELATED: ‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70

Herman also included a prepared statement to his fans that was also shared in the Instagram post. ““Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens commanded generations of young children with his show Pee-wee’s Playhouse, which began in 1985, with his child-like Pee-wee Herman persona. His comedy career began in the 1970s and he has acting credits recorded as late as 2021.

Keep scrolling to see even more interesting facts about Paul Reubens that you may not have known! This list was compiled from a previous post by Mental Floss.

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens was originally published on wzakcleveland.com