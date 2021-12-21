The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

Photos
| 12.21.21
Dismiss
Sarah Jakes-Roberts
HomePhotos

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Sarah Jakes Roberts

Source: Brian K. Freeman Jr. / for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts, pastor, best-selling author and entrepreneur graces our ‘Holiday’ issue cover wearing J. Bolin Couture. The Women Evolve founder and stylish orator for Christ opened up how she spends the holidays, her ministry, flamboyant fashion sense, and God’s anointing over her life in our cover story by Candice Marie Benbow.

“I want to be the woman who could have grabbed my attention when I was in church feeling like I was the only one who doesn’t get it.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Cover Credits:

Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders

Cover Story: @CandiceBenbow

Talent: @sarahjakesroberts

Photographer: @bfreeperiod

MUA: @legallybeat

Hair: @nakiarachon

Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

On-Site Producer: @thirdnsunset

Videographer: @basia_asiab

Production: @oraclemediallc

SVP: @alliemcgev


MORE FROM OUR HOLIDAY ISSUE:

The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: On Her Ministry, Her Style And God’s Anointing Over Her Life

5 Influencer Christmas Looks To Bring The Sparkle

Tips To Winterize Your Hair, By Celebrity Hairstylist Cynthia Meadow

HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Women Of The Year

Serve Soft Glam From Your Living Room With This Holiday Makeup Tutorial By Anika Kai

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

2. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

3. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

4. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

5. Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts Source:for HelloBeautiful

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a two-piece leopard set by Masion Privèe PR in HelloBeautiful’s “Holiday” (December) cover photo shoot.

6. Sarah Jakes Roberts “Holiday’ Issue Cover

Sarah Jakes Roberts "Holiday' Issue Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful
Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a color block sweater by Zara, tulle skirt by The Ruby Fashion Library and earrings by Taylor Nikole in HelloBeautiful’s “Holiday” (December) cover photo shoot.
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close