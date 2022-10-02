Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland

Happy October Y’all!
If you’re anything like me then you know we’re gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year!
However, we know these are some of the last days of 2022 when the weather is comfortable enough to enjoy the great outdoors.
But as always, we have you covered with things to do before it gets too cold!
From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, there are plenty of places to visit and lots of new memories to be made in Maryland this fall season.
Below are some fun places you can check out this spooky season, and don’t forget to tell us, what is your favorite thing about fall?
1. Weber’s Cider Mill Farm – 2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville, MD 21234
“Since 1908, over four generations of Webers have been market gardeners and fruit growers. Like many At Weber’s Cider Mill Farm, our family welcomes your family to great locally grown fruits, vegetables, baked goods and fresh turkeys-Parkville, MD, northeast Baltimore. farmers adjacent to Baltimore City, we hauled our product to market in Baltimore by horse and wagon. Much of our harvest was sold “door-to-door.” Later, as the city grew out to the farm, our family started selling directly from the farm.”
2. Butler’s Orchard – 22222 Davis Mill Rd Germantown, MD 20876
“Right after graduating, George and Shirley Butler purchased a 37-acre farm with a log house, where the Butler family grew up. Initially we grew 25 acres of peaches and sold them to a local grocery store and at our own small farm market. Now, we have more than 25 varieties of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and trees on over 300 acres! Three Butler children earned horticultural degrees from the University of Maryland and lived and worked on the family farm. Sadly, the family lost Todd Butler in 2010. He started growing pumpkins as a High School project and this led to our popular Pumpkin Harvest Days and Pumpkin Festival traditions. Susan Butler passed in early 2022. Her dedication to personal connection and supreme customer service became an integral component of the Butler Way.”
3. Raven’s Maze – 4979M Sheppard Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042
“Come with your friends & family to participate in an autumn day of fun adventuring through our Ravens Corn Maze, gathering pumpkins, enjoying food, drinks, and meeting our animals, playing in the kid’s fun park, and so much more!”
4. Summer’s Farm – 5620 Butterfly Lane Frederick, MD 21703
“Today, 22 years later, Summers Farm has become a long-standing fall tradition for families, organizations, schools, and corporations. The widely popular Fall Festival attracts thousands looking for wholesome fun for the entire family. Make Summers Farm a part of your fall family tradition this season — a farm-centered experience where memories are made!”
5. Councell Farms – 11773 Old Skipton Road Cordova, MD 21625
” Here at Councell Farms we provide the highest quality fruits and vegetables available. We have been selling farm fresh fruits and vegetables directly to the public since 1981. It’s difficult to miss us, look for our large red barn, numerous baskets of fresh produce and John Deere combine slide! We look forward to seeing you!”