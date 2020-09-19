Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced her death on Friday, saying Ginsburg died surrounded by family from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation’s highest court and was a champion for gender equality. After the nation learned of her passing, many in Washington, D.C. gathered to pay their respects. See photos below…

RELATED: Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On Race

RELATED: 5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme Court Justice

Images From The Supreme Court After The Passing Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was originally published on woldcnews.com