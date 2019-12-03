CLOSE
2019 Fashion Awards
HomePhotos

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

Posted 11 hours ago

The 2019 Fashion Awards is an annual celebration held by The British Fashion Council. The event brings out the best in fashion and entertainment for a night of celebration in the fashion industry.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

This year, Robyn Rihanna Fenty received the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand, which just launched in May! The occasion brought out some of our favorite Black models including Halima Aden, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more. Stars like Janet Jackson were also in attendance. Keep clicking to check out our favorite looks from the red carpet.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. NAOMI CAMPBELL

NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty

Naomi Campbell gives us a soft glam on the red carpet.

2. NAOMI CAMPBELL

NAOMI CAMPBELL Source:Getty

In Alexander McQueen.

3. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

Rihanna sports cornrows on the red carpet.

4. RIHANNA

RIHANNA Source:Getty

In custom Fenty.

5. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

Model Winnie Harlow serves a shoulder length bob.

6. WINNIE HARLOW

WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty

In Vivienne Westwood.

7. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

Model Joan Smalls give up a half up, half down style. We love the braids into the top knot.

8. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

In Stella McCartney.

9. JOURDAN DUNN

JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty

Jourdan Dunn serves an rusty red lip on the red carpet.

10. JOURDAN DUNN

JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty

In Vivienne Westwood.

11. JANET JACKSON

JANET JACKSON Source:Getty

Janet Jackson skipped the red carpet but served us some kinky curly hair on stage at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

12. JANET JACKSON

JANET JACKSON Source:Getty

Muva Janet Jackson wears all black on stage.

13. HALIMA ADEN

HALIMA ADEN Source:Getty

Model Halima Aden looks angelic in this blush look.

14. IMAAN HAMMAM

IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty

Model Imaan Hammam serving a braided style on the red carpet.

15. IMAAN HAMMAM

IMAAN HAMMAM Source:Getty

Serving sexy menswear vibes.

16. ADUT AKECH

ADUT AKECH Source:Getty

Model Adut Akech is all smiles as she won the Model of the Year Award.

17. ADUT AKECH

ADUT AKECH Source:Getty

In Valentino.

Latest
Dr. Candace Owens Claims HPV Is Not Contagious

Candace Owens must have gone to the Ben Carson school of medicine.
12.02.19
Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With…

The once hopeless company gets a revamp.
12.02.19
Will This State Become The Third State To…

Democrats in the Sunshine State hope that they can join California and New York by passing their own CROWN ACT.
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals

Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping calendar as Black Friday kicks off across the globe. Before Cyber…
11.27.19
Married Church Couple In Connecticut Found Shot To…

Rhema International Ministries (RIM) City Church members in New Haven, Connecticut are mourning the loss of married members.
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles…

Twitter Is Going After Inactive Accounts To Free Up Unused Handles Have you ever been pining after a Twitter username…
11.27.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…

West Virginia inmates hit with hidden fees to use "free" tablets.
11.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close