The Future Is Female: 6 Suitable POC Candidates For A Woman President

America is in an extreme period of transition at the moment, resulting in both good and bad circumstances for U.S. citizens that can vary based on race, gender and religious background for starters. However, times haven’t been more complicated for any other group in comparison to women.

From shocking changes in abortion rights to the rising conversations around how sexual assault is handled, many ladies of America are experiencing the dichotomy of feeling more free than ever to say and be what they want while simultaneously exhibiting record levels of fear and uncertainty just for being a female. Thankfully, the world of politics is beginning to fill up with a handful of powerful women who plan to reshape society’s skewed view on the X chromosome crowd.

One of those ladies is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, otherwise known affectionately (and respectfully!) as simply AOC.

The Bronx-bred Democratic House Rep from New York’s 14th district recently appeared on the Oct. 2022 cover of GQ Magazine (seen above) to speak on a plethora of political topics as it relates to a “post-Roe” America. At a later point in the extensive interview, AOC addresses the hot topic of whether or not the nation is finally ready to see a female president in the foreseeable future. Sadly, her response wasn’t too hopeful.

“[Congress] has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September.”

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, GQ (Oct. 2022)

“I hold two contradictory things [in mind] at the same time. One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible,” she told GQ to start off on a good note, following up with the blow by adding, “But at the same time, my experience [in Congress] has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center. This grip of patriarchy affects all of us, not just women; men, as I mentioned before, but also, ideologically, there’s an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places. And so those are two very conflicting things. I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

It’s an honest take from the 32-year-old politician, but one that’s echoed by countless Americans who look at her as the ultimate pillar of hope as a person of color on the Hill. She certainly represents that description, along with a handful of other melanated ladies who just might be our best hope at dethroning misogyny in America.

These 6 women already bring girl power to politics, and we think each of them would bring even more to the presidential office. See if you agree:

The Future Is Female: 6 Suitable POC Candidates For A Woman President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com