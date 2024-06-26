Listen Live
A new study has revealed the most searched-for phobias in the US.  

The research, conducted by experts at QR Code Generator, analyzed the search volume of key terms related to specific phobias over the past 12 months. These search terms included phrases such as ‘how to overcome [phobia]’ and ‘[phobia] definition.’ The study calculated the average search volume for each phobia, which then determined the final ranking.  

Marc Porcar, the CEO of QR Code Generator, commented on the study:

This study highlights that some phobias receive more attention than others, and it’s fascinating to see which ones have the highest search volumes across America.”

Trypophobia being named as the most searched-for phobia can be linked to the number of celebrities who have openly discussed suffering from this fear, such as Kendall Jenner, who previously discussed her experiences of trypophobia via a viral blog post.”

It’s important to recognize that phobias can often have life-altering impacts and can significantly affect what a person can and can’t do in everyday life. It’s encouraging to see people turning to the internet to seek support and online resources about overcoming phobias”.

Take a look below at The Most Searched Phobias In The US.

1. Trypophobia

Trypophobia Source:Getty

The study names trypophobia as the most searched-for phobia in the US, topping the list with an average monthly search volume of 536,828. Trypophobia is an aversion to small holes clustered together in a pattern. According to the study, trypophobia is the number one searched-for phobia in all 50 states. Potential triggers of the phobia include honeycombs, sunflowers, and fruit containing small seeds, such as strawberries and kiwis. Various celebrities have openly discussed suffering from trypophobia, including Kendall Jenner and Sarah Paulson.

2. Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia Source:Getty

Agoraphobia is second on the list, with an average monthly search volume of 363,826 across the US. This phobia is characterized by an irrational fear of being in crowded spaces. Those with agoraphobia will tend to avoid leaving home and will avoid busy situations, such as shopping centers or public transport.

3. Misophonia

Misophonia Source:Getty

Misophonia is crowned as the third most searched-for phobia, receiving an average monthly search volume of 241,833. The phobia is defined as a strong aversion to sounds such as chewing, drinking, and heavy breathing.

4. Thalassophobia

Thalassophobia Source:Getty

Thalassophobiais fourth on the ranking, with an average monthly search volume of 157,577. This phobia is defined as an aversion to deep bodies of water, such as lakes and the ocean. According to the study, residents in Hawaii are searching for thalassophobia more than any other state.

5. Emetophobia

Emetophobia Source:Getty

Emetophobia is named as the fifth most searched-for phobia, with an average monthly search volume of 143,228. Emetophobia is defined as an irrational fear of vomit and throwing up. Notable celebrities who suffer from the phobia include Bella Ramsey, Frankie Bridge, and Zoe Sugg. According to the study, New York is one of the top states searching for emetophobia online, receiving an average monthly search volume of 9,212 per 100,000 residents.

6. Claustrophobia

Claustrophobia Source:Getty

Claustrophobia is in sixth place in the ranking, with an average monthly search volume of 104,861. An irrational fear of enclosed spaces characterizes this phobia. Various celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds and Uma Thurman, have spoken out about suffering from claustrophobia 

7. Acrophobia

Acrophobia Source:Getty

Acrophobia is in seventh place, with an average monthly search volume of 75,046. This phobia is defined as an intense fear of heights. Potential triggers of the phobia include being on a rollercoaster, walking up a ladder, and being on a balcony of a tall building.  

8. Arachnophobia

Arachnophobia Source:Getty

Arachnophobia is crowned as the eighth most searched-for phobia, receiving an average monthly search volume of 72,934. This common phobia is characterized by an intense fear of spiders. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, is a notable celebrity who suffers from the phobia, just like his character.

9. Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia Source:Getty

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is in ninth place, with an average monthly search volume of 69,323. Ironically, this phobia is defined as the fear of long words and extends to a fear of mispronouncing long words when reading aloud. 

10. Thanatophobia

Thanatophobia Source:Getty

Lastly, Thanatophobia is named as the tenth most searched-for phobia in the ranking, receiving an average monthly search volume of 42,071. This phobia is characterized by an intense fear of death or dying. Symptoms of the phobia include suffering from a panic attack when thinking about death or losing a loved one.  

