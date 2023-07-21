Tony Bennett Dies at 96: Remembering His Soulful Duets

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The music world is mourning the loss of an American icon.

Tony Bennett, a vocalist whose decades-long career garnered generations of fans, died Friday morning at the age of 96.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed to The Associated Press that Bennett passed away in his hometown of New York City. A specific cause of death is not determined. However, the legendary singer has been living with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

In a career spanning six decades, his smooth vocals captured the hearts of millions of fans. From his classics such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” to his last work with Lady Gaga (2021’s Love for Sale), his music transcended genres and generations.

Although known mostly for his standards, Bennett’s discography has also extended to include some of the best in soul/R&B music, including Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, and more.

Here are some examples of Bennett’s most soulful duets with some of our favorites.

