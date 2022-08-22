Top 20 Fictional Black TV Families

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Television shows are one of the world’s biggest forms of entertainment, offering a countless variety of series that can range from narrating the lives of best friends who live and love in a metropolitan city or the legacy of a demon hunter destined to fight vampires and other evil things many of us grew up fearing lived under our beds.

On a lighter note though, there’s also the trusted and true genre of family-geared content, and a special subgenre within that sector that focuses primarily on diverse representations within Black households. Be it a sitcom or a drama, we as a nation have proven over the years that watching the Black family dynamic dramatized for our viewing pleasure will simply never get old.

With current shows that display a diverse makeup of Black families, including The Chi, Flatbush Misdemeanors and Abbott Elementary for example — reboots by way of Bel-Air and The Wonder Years are pretty solid as well — we felt inspired to revisit some of our favorite fictional Black neighbors throughout television history.

The Black family is special in the sense that it doesn’t always typically look like the white picket fence fairytale many of us have been taught to aspire towards. Some may have just the mom in the picture, while others show the father stepping up in the offscreen absence of a maternal figure. A few tackle the ever-growing trend of blended families, and yes, there are strong examples of two-family households that live an upper-middle class lifestyle. We’re just diverse that way!

The 20 Black TV families you’ll find on this list represent all of that plus more, and have viewers everywhere either wishing to be extended cousins or imitating that familial love in their own real lives.

From a dynamic father-son duo and a pair of twin sisters split at birth, to a near-perfect TV dad that proved to be a million times greater than the actor who portrayed him, let these fictional Black bloodlines remind you of why you fell in love with them in the first place.

Keep scrolling for 20 of our favorite fictional Black families on television, and let us know if we skipped over your favorite make-believe mom, fictional father or just fabricated fam overall:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top 20 Fictional Black TV Families was originally published on blackamericaweb.com