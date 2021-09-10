Trend Report: 5 Fall-Approved Blazers For Your Wardrobe

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Blazers are the ultimate fashion staple. Established in the 1800s, blazers were initially a uniform worn by sporting teams such as the boat club or the rowing club. Years after that, the blazer morphed into an integral component of sophisticated school attire often paired with slacks for the men and tailored skirts for the women. The blazer has always been a part of a debonair or business casual get-up; however, beginning in the mid to late 2000s, women began to sport the piece as a fashion trend which is said to have been made popular by former Balmain fashion designer Christophe Decarnin.

Fast forward to 2021, and there is no questioning the fact that blazers are an absolute must-have. Its versatility is what puts it at the top of any style list. It can be draped over an evening gown, worn with jeans, heels, sneakers, flip flops, etc. Blazers are a style investment, and here are five that definitely get our approval for the fall.

