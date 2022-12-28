Here’s A List Of NYE Watch Night Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and those without a church home may be looking for a safe place to pray out the old and pray in the new.
Watch night services are a tradition that many black churches participate in yearly, and for some, this will be the first in-person NYE service since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below are a few churches in the Greater Baltimore area that will be hosting watch night services.
Wishing you a blessed and prosperous New Year!
1. New Shiloh Baptist Church
Located at 2100 N. Monroe Street
Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Will also be streaming on the church’s YouTube and Facebook.
2. New Psalmist Baptist Church
Located at 620 Marian Drive.
Services start at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Registration is required for in-person worship.
A fellowship is happening immediately following the 6 p.m. service.
3. Morning Star Baptist Church
Services begin at 12 p.m., 6, p.m. and 10 p.m.
All three services will be virtual.
4. Bethel AME Church
Located at 1300 Druid Hill Ave.
In-person worship begins at 3:00 p.m. The second service will be streamed beginning at 10 p.m.
5. Empowerment Temple AME
Located at 4217 Primrose Ave.
Service begins at 7 p.m.