Believe in Borden

“Borden a Name you can trust. Two Local Black Business Owners”

Lisa Borden has over 34 years of Business Experience and Masters Degree in Business from The University of Baltimore. She is the owner of Borden Transportation, Borden Consulting, The Borden Experience, Black Girls Stock Inc, and The Borden Foundation. She is also a wife, mother, and believer in Christ.

Bj Borden is the owner of Borden Insurance Agency, Inc,Skyy 2 Win Youth Foundation Inc., a licensed Maryland realtor with Douglas Realty, Coach, Director of Basketball Operations, and Board Member of Howard County Youth Program Inc. He is alos a recent Summa Cum Laude graduate of Trinity Law School. Bj has over 37 years in the insurance industry and 45 years in sales. He is a husband, father of three, and believer in Christ.

They both like to work hard and give back to the community as the bible states, “Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.” – Matthew 5:7

For all your Transportation, Non-Profit, Consulting, Real Estate, Investment, and Insurance Needs Borden is a name you can BELIEVE in.

To God Be the Glory

@bordeninsurance @bordentransportation