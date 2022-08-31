Pastor Robert J. Anderson, Jr.

Robert J. Anderson, Jr. is the Senior Pastor of the Colonial Baptist Church (CBC), Randallstown, Maryland in Northwest Baltimore County. He has faithfully preached the gospel for 42 years and shepherded God’s flock for 40 years. He celebrated 25 years of pastoring at CBC in 2022 and previously served as Pastor of the Trinity Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana for 15 years. Pastor Anderson has seen many commit their lives to Christ under his ministries and hundreds of lives changed for the glory of God. It is with honor, that he preaches throughout the country for organizations, conferences, revivals, bible studies, special events, and church retreats.

Pastor Anderson has influenced many lives preparing for Christian service through his teaching ministry at Crossroads Bible College, Indianapolis, Indiana; Baptist Bible College and Seminary, Clark Pennsylvania; and Faith Theological Seminary, Baltimore, Maryland. He has served on many boards and held many denominational leadership offices including President of the National African American Fellowship of the Southern Baptist Convention; First Vice President of the Baptist Convention of Maryland Delaware and a member of the Executive Board for the Southern Baptist Convention. Pastor Anderson finds that his greatest sense of fulfillment is in “pasturing” and one of his greatest passions is in one-on-one evangelism.

Pastor Anderson is a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was ‘born again’ in January 1973 at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Steelton, Pennsylvania during revival meeting. Several months after the call to salvation, Pastor Anderson enrolled at the Carver Bible College, Atlanta, Georgia, and subsequently earned a Baccalaureate degree in Biblical Education. He continued his studies at Grace Theological Seminary, Winona Lake, Indiana and graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1982, was ordained at Trinity Baptist Church in Baltimore in 1983. Pastor Anderson received an Honorary Doctorate in Human Letters from the Eastern Theological Seminary, Lynchburg, Virginia in 2014. Ultimately, he finds his greatest fulfillment in pastoring in a local church because he strongly believes that the local church is God’s answer for the world today.

Pastor Anderson’s wife, Jacqueline Sullivan Anderson and their four children: Shani, Robert III, Nia, and Jamila model as “first family of CBC”. When Pastor Anderson is not “pasturing”, he enjoys spending time with his family reading, playing chess, and fellowshipping with the saints of God.