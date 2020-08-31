Winning in Wealth

Shateka’s mission is to engage, encourage, educate, and empower thousands in their personal, professional, and financial development. She’s an Army combat veteran, international best-selling author, executive coach, and serial entrepreneur with endeavors that include multi-dimensional investing, consulting, and authoring of books, events, and shows. With the belief that purpose, health, relationships, and finance are the pillars of a wealthy life, Shateka started the Generational WEALTH show. She also authored the first Generational WEALTH symposium event in Baltimore, MD in 2019. (www.GenerationalWealthSymposium.com)
Shateka holds a Master of Business Administration from Devry’ University’s Keller Graduate School of Management, Bachelor of Science in Management from SC State University, and has been certified as a Professional Coach using WCI’s International Coach Federation criteria. She also serves on the board for Veterans Housing Solutions, Keep It Moving (transitioning female ex-offenders), and is a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity. Besides connecting people with industry resources, Shateka enjoys traveling, networking, and exploring new restaurants.
To find out more, visit http://www.LNK.BIO/Shateka.