Shateka’s mission is to engage, encourage, educate, and empower thousands in their personal, professional, and financial development.  She’s an Army combat veteran, international best-selling author, executive coach, and serial entrepreneur with endeavors that include multi-dimensional investing, consulting, and authoring of books, events, and shows.  With the belief that purpose, health, relationships, and finance are the pillars of a wealthy life, Shateka started the Generational WEALTH show.  She also authored the first Generational WEALTH symposium event in Baltimore, MD in 2019.  (www.GenerationalWealthSymposium.com)

Shateka holds a Master of Business Administration from Devry’ University’s Keller Graduate School of Management, Bachelor of Science in Management from SC State University, and has been certified as a Professional Coach using WCI’s International Coach Federation criteria.  She also serves on the board for Veterans Housing Solutions, Keep It Moving (transitioning female ex-offenders), and is a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity.  Besides connecting people with industry resources, Shateka enjoys traveling, networking, and exploring new restaurants.

To find out more, visit http://www.LNK.BIO/Shateka.

W.E.A.L.T.H. is an acronym for wise entrepreneurs and leaders transforming history.  The winning in wealth show is the show for rising entrepreneurs, business owners, and individuals seeking to leverage and grow their finances.  While the show will always discuss finances, relationship mastery, purpose, and mental/emotional health will be included for the most holistic engagement and implementation by the listening audience.  This empowering show provides a plethora of missing pieces to individuals desiring to grow their income in unconventional, innovative ways. The audience can expect to receive valuable wealth-building information from both local and global experts and influencers.
The listening audience is being drawn into a mindset shift that screams “stop trading time for money”, “retirement is not an age, it’s an income”, and “retire Before You expire”.  It’s a movement.

