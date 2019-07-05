Church In Michigan Pays Off Over 2 Million In Debt For Strangers

A church in Wyoming, Michigan has just paid off the medical debt of 1,899 families – to the tune of almost two million dollars.

Grand Rapids First partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that purchases medical debt for pennies on the dollar, leaving the the person in debt with no bills or tax burdens. Lead Pastor Sam Rijfkogle said all it took was a $15,000 donation from the church to eliminate $1.8 Million worth of medical debt.

The families have no clue that this is happening, but they will be notified in the coming days through a letter from RIP. Because of medical privacy laws, their identities are not even known to the church.

But we know that this gesture of love will be greatly appreciated by these families.

The Pastor says “we just want to show them that there are people out here that love you, and more importantly, God loves you.”

Yes He does.

