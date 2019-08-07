CLOSE
Baltimore
Sears at Security Square Mall Closing Its Doors

The future of Sears isn’t too bright at Security Square Mall.

The anchor store is closing its doors for good in late October. The Security location will be one of 26 locations that will be closed across the country.

The Sears Auto Center will be closing in August and the store will begin its liquidation sales around Aug. 15. The company says it believes the right course is to accelerate the expansion of smaller store formats which includes opening additional Home & Life stores and adding several hundred Sears Hometown stores after the Sears Hometown and Outlet transaction closes.

Sears has been at Security Square Mall since the opening of the mall in 1972. Employees will be offered a severance package due to the closing

The closure will leave only three other Sears stores in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018.

