We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Law Offices of Terri D. Mason, P.C.

Business Description: “From Your Community … In your community…Here to serve. we understand your legal needs.”

Business Website: https://terridmason.com/

Deborah’s Place Inc.

Business Description: “Where Life Gets Better Together.”

Business Website: https://deborahsplacemd.org/

Green Energy LLC Windows

Business Description: “Building miracles for the people “

Business Website: https://www.greenenergyllcwindows.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-3-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com