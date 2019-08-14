CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore Teachers’ Union Seeking Fans For Hot Classrooms

The Baltimore Teachers’ Union is anticipating a repeat of last year when hot temperatures forced the city to close more than 60 schools without AC.

Teachers are looking for about 500 portable fans.

“All I can focus on is feeling that sweat just coming out and I look over at the kid and they’re sweating, and all we want to do is take a break and get some water and open the window,” Brittany Johnson, a Baltimore City school counselor, said.

Even though school officials won’t talk about the fan drive, the district has a long-term plan to cool down as well as heat up classrooms. To do that, the system is installing hundreds of vertical package units at around $20,000 a piece.

