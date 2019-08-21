Ray Lewis is putting down his cleats in exchange for his dancing shoes.

The former Ravens linebacker will compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan said “I know you’re going to bring some swagger to the ballroom man,” referring to the Super Bowl Champ’s chicken dances on the field.

Lewis will be joined by Supermodel Christie Brinkley, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former NBA star Lamar Odom, country music singer Lauren Alaina, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, actor James Van Der Beek, and Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Super Bowl Champ & Former Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis Will Compete on Dancing with the Stars was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

tkminspired Posted August 21, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: