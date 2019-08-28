CLOSE
Kourtney Kardashian Asks Pastors How To Share Faith With Kids [VIDEO]

Kardashian Sisters Promote Their New Fashion Line 'Kardashian Kollection' At Sears

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

You know the verse, “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not stray from it (Proverbs 22:6)? It’s something Kourtney Kardashian‘s been interested in learning more about as she explores introducing her children to God.

3rd Annual First Ladies Tea

In a talk with pastors Chad and Julia Veach, Kourtney asked how. “How do you teach your kids about religion and what we believe in? You don’t want to force your own beliefs on them but how…” the Kardashian sister said in a video shared on her Poosh blog, opening up about how her dad, the late celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian, raised his children in faith.

“We grew up always hearing Bible stories, my dad already read us Bible stories and we would talk about it in the car, we would listen to Bible songs, we went to Sunday school, not every Sunday but a lot,” she said. “So I just wonder if there’s something you guys do, or that’s really important to you, like routines or things that you do with your own family that could be helpful.”

“All of that stuff … it stays in you,” Pastor Chad pastor said in reply. “The same for us. We grew up with Christian parents that did some of the same things. I think with our kids we are just trying to, even on the drive to school every morning as I’m getting ready to drop off my son I’m like ‘Alright, I’m going to pray over you and remember, you’re a leader in your school and people follow you and I’m going to pray that you are a light on your campus.”

Chad went on to explain how he and his wife bring God into every scenarios.

“I think we just try and take regular moments and say ‘We’re going to go to bed but, hey son, is there any friend you want to pray for?’” he shared as an example.

Watch:

Kourtney Kardashian Asks Pastors How To Share Faith With Kids [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Kourtney Kardahsian

