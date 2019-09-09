Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Sometimes we have to let go of good and bad moments that hold us back from creating new ones. So think about it — what’s holding you hostage?

In today’s “Faith Walking,” Erica Campbell discusses a concept she heard in church: Once we let go of sin, we exchange those chains that were weighing us down to being more fixed on Christ. In other words, don’t hold on so tight to something that you don’t leave room for God to give you room to grow into the next phase of it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Faith Walking: Don’t Be Held Hostage To Your Past was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: