Flash Back Friday: This Old Video Of Keke Wyatt & Ron Poindexter Gave Us Chills

You gotta love social media. 

I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a reposted video from Ron Poindexter that literally gave me chills. It was an old video of him and Keke Wyatt singing “He Touched Me” in between a soundcheck. 

SEE ALSO: Keke Wyatt Beautifully Sings Tamela Mann’s “Change Me” [VIDEO]

 

As far as I can remember, “He Touched Me” was a song written by Bill Gaither in 1963 but it’s been covered by many gospel singers and churches alike. 

This spin Keke Wyatt and Ron Poindexter put on it though? WOW. 

