CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange & Magical Place

Chick-fil-a Teacher Appreciation

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Chick-Fil-A has always been known to set themselves apart from their fast food competitors. For starters, it’s a Christian-based company whose official statement of corporate purpose says that the business exists “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.”

FLT INSIDE VOTING

On top of that, the privately owned company is one of the most successful fast-food chains in the US. They’ve reported sales growth in every single year since its founding back in 1946. But aside from setting themselves apart corporately, they’ve also managed to maintain a hands on strategy when it comes to interacting with customers. They make us feel like they truly care.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Like on Tuesday, when one Chick-fil-A employee in Stafford, Virginia made it his duty to save a customer’s phone that had fell down a storm drain. Customer Shauna Hill told reporters:

“Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me.”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Chick-Fil-A has felt like a magical place. Remember that time a team member went viral for making customers smile with his non-stop drive-thru dancing?

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Many strange, yet magical things have taken place at Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the globe. Hit the flip for a look at some of those moments.

All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange & Magical Place  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Chick-fil-A

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Racist’ Christian TV Station Slammed Over ‘Pimp’ And…

Black religious leaders boycott after accusing a network owner of racism.
10.10.19
Walking On Water: $3,000 ‘Jesus Shoes’ Filled With…

Brooklyn-based brand MSHF is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “walking on water.”
10.10.19
A Colorado Pastor Shot & Killed By His…

Sad news out of Colorado as members of the Lord’s Vineyard Fellowship Church in Pueblo, Colorado are mourning the loss…
10.10.19
All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange &…

Chick-Fil-A has always been known to set themselves apart from their fast food competitors. For starters, it’s a Christian-based company…
10.10.19
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella…

The ad campaign features British boxer and breast cancer survivor Michele Aboro.
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Jimmy Carter Injured Getting Dressed For Church [VIDEO]

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, is recovering on-the-go after a fall he made while getting ready for church.
10.09.19
Students At Evangelical Gordon College Awarded $75.5 Million…

Students at Gordon College’s financial burdens will be lifted a little as a $75.5 million donation was gifted to the…
10.09.19
Bella Thorne, Tim Tebow And Geoffrey Zakarian On 'Extra'
Tim Tebow Surprises Inmates at Maximum-Security Prison [Video]

Inmates at a maximum-security prison in Texas were treated to a surprise visit last week from former NFL quarterback Tim…
10.08.19
NFL Player Demario Davis Fined For Wearing ‘Man…

The NFL has rules against uniform alterations and New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis learned the extent of it at…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close