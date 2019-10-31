Lamar Odom Is Saved!

Acts 2:47 says the following: Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.

Well, looks like we can add Lamar Odom to the family!

The NBA Champion shared the news on an Instagram post that he got saved over the weekend at the Word Church in Cleveland, Ohio where the pastor is R.A. Vernon.

Odom says he had to “show Jesus my appreciation for keeping me alive.”

The angels are rejoicing and we are too!

