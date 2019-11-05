Faith Walking: Sing Unto The Lord!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

How often does the Bible encourage us to sing? In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell shares why amplifying our voices unto the Lord is an integral part in our relationship with Him. Press play above!

tkminspired Posted November 5, 2019

